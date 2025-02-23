BOSTON (WHDH) - A crowd of sneaker fanatics descended on Newbury Street on Saturday as Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown debuted his new shoe.

Brown spoke about his new sneaker, which is part of his 741 footwear and apparel collection. He also reflected on an event that drew Bill Nye to the Boston Museum of Science.

“Yesterday we partnered with the Museum of Science, there were a bunch of kids there, some foundational components, but I wanted people to see the concept of collaborating science and engineering with modern design,” he said. “That was really cool, and I think having Bill Nye in attendance really brought it home.”

Some sneaker fans lined up outside the store at midnight to get their hands on a pair.

“When you say first come first serve, you have to take that serious because someone else will take it more serious,” said Chris Saldoni.

Brown says he hopes kids see the pairing of science and his sneakers.

“Learning is fun, education is cool, and I want people to think about the future and my apparel is about that, so shout out to everyone who thinks for themselves,” he said.

