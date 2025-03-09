CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The dramatic rescue of two dogs on the icy Concord River earlier this week was caught on camera and the man who sprang into action is sharing his story with 7NEWS.

In the shocking video, you can see two black labs falling into the freezing water after hearing a flock of geese. The two dogs were paddling around before struggling to get back up on the ice.

That’s when Youtuber Zach Lalonde sprang into action.

He happened to be nearby filming a segment for his channel when he saw the owner of the dogs was preparing to jump into the river after them. He said he paddled over with this kayak to see if he could help.

When he arrived, he pulled one of the labs into his kayak and boosted the other back onto the ice.

“I knew that the ice was not anything thick enough to hold substantial weight and those dogs were probably about 80 pounds each so I knew they wouldn’t be able to climb out,” he recalled.

“I gave it a second I waited to see if they could get themselves out 20 seconds in I knew they couldn’t get up themselves and I knew if I waited too long they probably wouldn’t have a chance of getting up regardless.”

Lalonde said the owner of the dogs was incredibly grateful and both animals seemed to be OK.

