KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A huge pine tree limb crashed through the windshield of a plow truck in Kingston on Monday and narrowly missed the driver, police said.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, where the 6-foot in diameter tree branch pierced the windshield of a dump truck. The branch landed under the steering column, missing the driver’s legs by inches, according to police.

Matt White said he was heading to plow some driveways on Grove Street when it happened.

“It was quite the explosion, glass, and at the same time I was picked up and stuffed into the left. Because you can see I’m a big boy, and where that limb was, should have taken me right out,” said Matt White, the plow driver. “It got scary because I looked at the picture, because other than that I knew I was fine.”

White says he can’t explain the feeling of being picked up when the branch came crashing through.

“It doesn’t make sense how I didn’t get hit by that, because I take up all that spot. So if it came through it should have drilled me,” he said.

Despite having trouble getting to some calls due to white out conditions and icy roads, the Kingston Fire Department was able to get to the scene as quickly as they could.

“He was super lucky,” said Kingston Fire Captain Chris Ebert.

Although he is sad about the damage to his truck, White told 7NEWS he is grateful to be alive.

“I had all sorts of prayers and well-wishes, I just wish there was a dump truck sitting there because I love my trucks,” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)