NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - A kite surfer who lost control and was dropped into the ocean off Nahant was rescued after treading water for about an hour, according to the Swampscott Fire Department.

Francesco Epifania, 47, of Swampscott, said he has been kite surfing for 11 years, but today his gear failed.

“Just bad luck,” Epifania said. “Went out there and one of my lines snapped, just simple gear failure, otherwise it would be a normal day kite surfing for anybody of my experience level.”

SKY 7 was over the scene as a Swampscott Fire Department boat was out in the water and brought Epifania back to shore. A first responder was able to toss a line out to him and get him into a small boat to take him back to the beach. Crews were also able to retrieve his rig from the water.

As he walked out of the water, Epifania got a big hug from his 11-year-old son who had someone call the police when he knew his father was in trouble. The boy waited patiently as EMT’s checked out his father.

“I’m happy about what he did, that he knew what to do,” Epifania said of his son. “I’m happy we taught him well. It’s good he did what he did because I was stuck out there.”

The 11-year-old also got a hand shake from a first responder, who told him he did a great job.

Epifania said he is just glad to be reunited with his family.

“I’m just exhausted and frustrated by what happened,” Epifania said. “But I’m here, I survived, I’m with my kids. Now I’m going to pick up my other child and make them a nice dinner.”

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