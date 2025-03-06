NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A local mom rented a car from Enterprise for 24 hours due to her mini van being in the shop.

After 24 hours, she returned the car to learn a loaded handgun was in the glove box the entire time.

“It kinda made me start freakin’ out,” said the mother, who concealed her name for safety. “That I had little ones in the car, and you know, they get into everything. So for their safety, our safety… My kids could have gotten hurt, seriously hurt! I could have gotten hurt!”

She found out about the gun from Norwood police. Officers called her because the weapon was discovered and they were trying to track down who it belonged to.

“They asked me if I gave an individual a ride, if anyone else had been in my car,” the mother said. “I told them only my 2, 5, and 6 year old have.”

Police found the owner of the gun, who they say lives in Massachusetts and has a license to carry.

That person will face charges for not properly storing the firearm.

This mom says Enterprise should’ve never given her the car without checking it over first.

“They need to be accountable for these actions, it’s negligent behavior,” she said.

A spokesperson for Enterprise told 7NEWS, “…we check under seats and seat-back pockets, in the glove compartment, in the center console and the door compartments to inspect for belongings left behind from previous renters. We are investigating what went wrong in this case…”

“I just want people to be aware so other families are safe,” the mother said. “Because God forbid anything ever happened to any of my kids or anything, I could never live with that.”

