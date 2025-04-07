LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 32-year-old Lowell man was arrested after police say he hit a dog over the head with a machete last week.

Sticks is a 1-year-old old Olde English Bulldogge. He was rushed to a nearby animal hospital to receive several stitches.

“You can see, his tongue hangs out the side,” said a Lowell Humane Society employee. “We’re not sure if that’s neurological.”

Lowell police say the attack happened inside a public housing authority apartment building. The suspect claims he’d been bitten by the dog days earlier. He is being held without bail.

“It makes me very angry that someone would do that,” said concerned neighbor Noelle Malenfant. “At the same time, you have to understand that we live in a world that’s gotten very sick.”

For the time being, Sticks is cheery, full of energy, and making a remarkable recovery.

“He did cut through and have a small fracture on his skull,” said Crystal Arnott, Executive Director of the Lowell Humane Society. “But luckily it didn’t go through the skull and he doesn’t seem to be any worse for the wear.”

“I mean, just be kinder to people,” continued Arnott. “Humans, animals, anyone.”

Sticks, who has since been renamed “Danny,” may be put in foster care for the time being. He will be back up for adoption once law enforcement is able to clear the case.





