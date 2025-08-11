BOSTON (WHDH) - Accused of running after strangers with a knife, Zachary Dugas raises his eyebrows as a prosecutor claims he had people at Moakley Park in South Boston “fearing for their lives.”

“Mr. Dugas walked over to the park from across the street, started to approach them with a knife and was swinging it around and he was yelling that somebody stole his vape,” said Christian Bernard, Prosecutor.

On Sunday around 5 p.m., authorities say a group of people playing volleyball on the grass rushed across the street to the Massachusetts state police barracks for help.

“Four individuals ran to the barracks and sort of hunkered down in the barracks looking for safety because there was an individual in the park welding a knife and chasing those individuals around the park,” said Bernard.

State police say several of those volleyball players pointed Dugas out to them, claiming he also stole one of their iPhones. Court paperwork explains when troopers approached, they told Dugas to drop all of his belongings. One of the troopers says a large knife and an iPhone were recovered.

Dugas was arrested, appeared in court, but because there were no available court-appointed attorneys, he’s staying behind bars until later this week.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)