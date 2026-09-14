FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Laika, a Pitbull mix, is recovering at the Framingham animal shelter with stitches in one paw and road rash across the rest of her body.

Police said her owner, Christian Ventura, 23, dragged her on a leash outside his pickup truck Sunday afternoon.

“The dog was dragged for at least ten minutes,” Prosecutor Andrew Mange said. “The dog was being dragged in between the front and rear driver’s-side tires under the vehicle.”

“He was dragging the dog down the street,” neighbor Christopher McDonald said. “I don’t know if he was trying to walk the dog or whatnot. You don’t know what people are thinking. I don’t know; I’m not inside his head.”

McDonald said he stepped in front of Ventura’s truck when he stopped to put Laika in the back and tried to drive away.

“He had stopped to, like, get the dog back in the car, and I jumped out of the car I was in and ran out in front of the car and put my hand out and said, ‘hey, you’re not leaving,’ gettin’ on the phone with the police, and he decided to push through me and took off down the street,” McDonald said.

Police eventually found Ventura at his mother’s house and booked him on a charge of animal cruelty. Officers said Ventura showed no remorse.

Ventura’s lawyer told the judge the case may not be all that it seems.

“This seems like a defensible case with unknown complaining, unknown victims, and there’s going to be some evidentiary hurdles for the Commonwealth to get over,” Defense Attorney Trevor Clement said.

Police said Laika’s paws were bleeding, but the vets at the animal shelter said she is on the road to recovery.

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