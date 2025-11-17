MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A violent attack was caught on camera at a convenience store in Milford Friday night, when a man was seen violently beating another man with a baseball bat, according to Milford police.

The Milford Public Safety Communications Center said it received multiple 911 calls reporting a fight at approximately 5:55 p.m., in which one man was assaulting another with a bat near Main Street Market.

“It was without remorse, it was callous, and violent,” said Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino. “And this happened right on Main Street, right in plain view of everybody. Not something you would typically see in a town like Milford.”

When officers arrived, they said they found a man with bleeding wounds to his head and face.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Andre Oliveira Gomes, 24, of Whitinsville, fled the area in a black pickup truck.

At 6:00 p.m., Hopedale police said they performed a motor vehicle stop of Gomes’ vehicle on Mendon Street in Hopedale. Officers said the driver had blood on his sweatshirt.

Surveillance video from the initial scene captured Gomes attempting to run the victim over with his truck, before exiting the vehicle and assaulting him with a baseball bat.

“He tried to run the individual over with his vehicle, and then assaulted him with a bat which you can see on camera. He’s actually robbing him, going through his pockets as this gentleman has been, you know, struck in the face,” said Tusino.

Gomes was arrested a short time later and taken to the Milford Police Department for booking.

The victim was taken to UMASS Memorial Hospital in Worcester to be treated.

“Whether somebody took something into their own hands in a dispute, or it was a robbery, no we’re not going to tolerate anything like this,” said Tusino.

Gomes is facing several charges including Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault with Intent to Murder, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Disturbing the Peace, and Mayhem.

“Though he’s going to recover, and we hope he has a speedy recovery, that bat moves a little either way and this is a murder charge,” said Tusino.

Gomes is being held without bail. He is due back in court later this week for a dangerousness hearing.

