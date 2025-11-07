BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been arrested after a violent carjacking in Boston Thursday night, when an Uber driver said she was nearly strangled by a passenger who then stole her car and took off, according to Boston police and a witness.

Police responded to the area of Columbus Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue for a report of a carjacking at approximately 6:45 p.m.

A pizza shop employee in the area shared details about the shocking scene, describing to 7NEWS the moment a woman came rushing into the store pleading for help.

Stergio Sansaridis said the woman told him, “‘I’m an Uber driver. I was giving him a ride and he had a wire, put it around my neck, started choking me, I got away,'” he explained. “She came out and he stole the car, drove off and then I called the cops. I felt bad for her. I’ve seen a bunch of stuff here and there but I’ve never experienced or seen anything like that.”

Sansaridis said the marks from the wire were still visible around her neck.

“I don’t know how she got away but she got away,” Sansaridis said. “Traumatizing for me. You hear people trying to make a living and that happens, it’s just crazy.”

The woman was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Boston police said they located the stolen SUV more than two miles away on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester. The woman told 7NEWS she left her phone in the SUV, which was how police said they were able to track down the vehicle.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

