SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store in Somerville Tuesday, where a man was caught on camera holding a cashier at knifepoint and getting away with nearly $1,000.

The brazen robbery occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. at Boston Convenience on Broadway.

An employee who was behind the counter at the time said she was held at knifepoint, and the thief made off with roughly $900.

“He suddenly stepped inside the counter and showed me his knife,” said Anju Rani, the cashier who was robbed at knifepoint. “He himself opened the counter and took all the cash over there. Then he broke another counter, a lottery one, and took some money from there as well.”

Rani said the attack has left her shaken.

“I’m so depressed about this incident because this environment, this is so difficult working in this environment,” she said.

The owners of the store said they are grateful no one was hurt.

“First priority was to protect our employees, that’s the main reason,” said Narinder Guhania, Co-owner of Boston Convenience. “Asked, ‘was she hurt?’ She said, ‘no, no, no,’ she just got a little scared and walked out from the store. We are not worried about the cash, we are more worried about our staff and employees.”

The owners said it’s alarming to see such a shocking crime happen in the middle of the afternoon.

“This is the first time it’s happened during the day,” said Pardeep Kumar, Co-owner of Boston Convenience. “Usually it happens at night and this is during the day.”

“We are grateful to the city of Somerville police department, they just come. Once we called them, they instantly showed up,” said Guhania. “And we asked them, they say, ‘we are doing more and more around here, circling around more to help you out in there.’ But that’s not the only thing, we need to have more awareness.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Somerville police department.

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