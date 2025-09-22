NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Accused killer in the Nashua country club shooting Hunter Nadeau appeared in court via WebEx Monday afternoon after waiving his official arraignment.

The 23-year-old is charged in connection with a shooting rampage inside a prime steakhouse at the Sky Meadow Country Club Saturday night where 150 people were attending a wedding reception.

Robert DeCesare was eating dinner with his wife and daughter when the gunman opened fire. He was shot and killed trying to protect his family.

Two people were also shot, including an employee. Several others were injured running from the terrifying attack.

The man credited with stopping the shooter from hurting anyone else spoke exclusively with 7NEWS Monday.

Jeff said he confronted the shooter, smashing a bar chair over his head.

“I saw the legs of the chair, picked it up, and swung it down on top of him,” said Jeff, the man credited with stopping the attack. “As hard as I could, as hard as I possibly could. Didn’t want him to shoot anybody else.”

Jeff was with his family during the attack. They were not hurt, but law enforcement officials are crediting Jeff with saving lives.

“I love the fact that that’s the case, but I’d do it again,” Jeff said.

Jeff said he went to court Monday to see the shooter face-to-face once again.

He said he hasn’t slept in 48 hours and feels his life is altered forever. Jeff said he keeps asking the same question everyone seems to be wondering, “why?”

“Why?” Jeff asked. “Why are you doing this? Absolutely senseless, no reason for it. You took a father, a brother, an uncle, brother, a kind soul, for absolutely no reason.”

