WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police Investigators from the Bomb Squad responded to a chemical explosion at a home in Wareham hurt Friday morning.

Crews were called to Aunt Maryville Lane for a report of a fire, and found a man hurt. Police believe that man is responsible for the explosion.

State Police said he attempted to flee the scene, but troopers arrested him and took him to a local hospital where he remains in custody. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

Neighbors watched as bomb technicians searched the property alongside the Department of Fire Services’ Joint Hazard Incident Response Team, assessing the home for potential hazards to first responders.

“It’s kind of scary, you know, you don’t know who lives next to you that’s doing this kind of thing,” said Rosa Zaragoza, who saw the police response.

Another resident said she came home to investigators blocking off her driveway.

“It looks like there’s a HazMat truck back there just in and out all day, they had the dogs walking around here,” said one neighbor, who did not want to be identified.

Police are still investigating, but have said the scene is secure and there is no immediate threat to the public.

