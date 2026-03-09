RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Francis Leverone turns 79 next month, but the Raynham man almost died during a fiery crash in Easton over a week ago.

He credits a brave police officer and witness, including a pair of brothers, who worked together to get him out of his pickup truck.

Leverone said he was driving towards his hime at 2 a.m. on February 27 after working a late shift at a Brockton restaurant. He saw a car off to the side of the road and it was dark outside.

Leverone said he did not fall asleep. He crashed his pickup truck into the back of a dump truck which was abandoned by the side of the road. He called 9-1-1.

Easton police responded and found Leverone trapped in the cab. An officer broke the window to gain access.

To make matters worse, another car slammed into the back of his truck, lighting both cars on fire.

Leverone is now rehabbing in Braintree and trying to get strong enough to go home. The Navy veteran has been receiving medical care for 10 days. He’s on the road to recovery from a dislocated hip, a broken wrist, and cuts to his face.

