WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 79-year-old man says a rusty piece of metal fell from a staircase inside a Worcester parking garage right onto his head.

“He felt it. You know, he goes ‘what hit me on the head?’ And then he didn’t realize what it was until he put a hand up there, and there was all blood,” said the man’s wife, Linda Walsh. “So it really cut him, like a slice!”

The man received eight staples in his head as a result. His wife shared a message in light of the incident.

“I think the point we want to make to the city, other people, and the garage, [is that] it should be fixed before somebody gets really hurt,” Walsh said.

It happened after the couple left the Hanover Theatre Saturday night and were walking to their car in the Federal Plaza Garage.

“It was so crowded. One of the elevators wasn’t working, so we said ‘lets just go up the steps,'” Walsh said.

Walsh added it was in the stairwell that the 10-inch shard came loose and hit her husband. Police and EMTs rushed over to help.

“I’m just grateful it wasn’t as serious as it could have been,” said Walsh.

The City of Worcester owns the garage. A spokesperson for the city told 7NEWS the stairwell was inspected and is now closed.

“All I could think of is a small child running up there, and something fell from the top, you know, and really, could have really got hurt,” said Walsh.

