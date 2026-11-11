LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A mother is sending her thanks to a man she said pulled her daughter from a burning car after it crashed in Lynn Saturday night.

On November 7, surveillance video captured a car leaving the road and slamming into a parked car on Chestnut Street shortly after midnight, during the heavy rain that moved through the area last weekend.

Marcia Acosta said her daughter, Breanne, was in the back seat of the car that night. She said her daughter and two others in the car were coming home from a party when the driver lost control. Acosta said that when the car came to a stop, it caught fire.

Reinaldo Liz said the sound of the crash outside his home woke up him. Speaking to 7NEWS with his son-in-law translating, Liz recalled how he was able to pull Breanne from the car.

“He immediately jumped in to try to rescue her,” his translator said. “The moment where, specifically, where she said, ‘I can’t move, I can’t move,’ and he was offering his aid to her while the flames were bursting at the same time.”

Liz said the two other people were able to get out of the car themselves, and once all three were out, he used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

“I’m so grateful because if this doesn’t happen, I don’t know what happens to the life of my daughter,” Marcia said. “It’s a miracle that my daughter has life.”

Acosta said the two others in the car are okay, but her daughter had to have surgery to repair a broken leg. She said she is incredibly grateful to Liz for saving her daughter’s life.

“This really made an impact on him,” Liz’s son-in-law said. “He doesn’t consider himself a hero. He says he was just doing what had to be done.”

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