LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 72-year-old man who became trapped in a burning building in Lawrence Sunday reunited with the firefighter who rescued him Monday, and thanked him for saving his life.

Fire crews responded to a reported structure fire at the intersection of Haverhill and Margin streets at approximately 1 p.m. When they arrived, they said they found three buildings on fire.

Francisco Henriquez spoke with 7NEWS through a translator Monday. He said he woke up to the smell of smoke and his stairs blocked by the smoke. He said his third-floor window was his only way out of the building.

“He was woken up to, you know, there was fire in the building,” Henriquez said through a translator. “When he went to go downstairs the smoke just stopped him. There was too much. He couldn’t breathe it in. And the heat, so he went back to the window.”

Dan Sirois, a 10-year veteran of the Lawrence Fire Department, eventually came to his rescue.

“I got off the truck and saw people pointing up to where the gentleman was up in the window. Immediately went for the ground ladder and was assisted by two other firefighters, and went up to assist him getting down,” Sirois said. “The biggest thing was that the gentleman stayed calm. That was the biggest help of all. He stayed calm right from when I approached him, all the way down the ladder.”

Lawrence Fire Chief Patrick Delaney said he is extremely proud of his crews’ ability to stay poised under pressure and get everyone out of the building safely.

“We can’t be more proud that the members of our fire department, that the men and the women did a tremendous job yesterday, and they acted with professionalism – courageous – and the act of going up there with that ladder to save him was extraordinary,” Delaney said.

“It happens in seconds. You really don’t think about it. You just focus on the job at hand and getting the gentleman down. That was the only focus I had,” Sirois said.

Henriquez said Sirois is more than just his hero, he now considers him his angel. The two men embraced as they reunited outside the building on Monday.

“I say thank you for helping me and saving my life,” Henriquez said. “I feel happy for the firemen save [sic] my life.”

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