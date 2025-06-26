NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - He was shot in the stomach after he charged at a group of pro-Israel demonstrators in Newton back in September.

Now, by making a deal with the state, Caleb Gannon hopes to put it all behind him.

“Its an emotionally, obviously compromising event. He’s been permanently disfigured, his body has been traumatized, as well as his mind. He doesn’t want to relive it,” said Defense Attorney, Stephen Colella.

The confrontation was caught on cell phone video, showing Gannon running across the street and tackling Scott Hayes, who was participating in the peaceful rally.

Hayes, who was licensed to carry, had a gun and claimed he fired at Gannon in self defense.

“Mr. Gannon was clearly unarmed, not entitled to tackle Mr. Hayes and that’s what he did, but Mr. Hayes was surrounded by his friends, his supporters. This is a daytime event – no reasonable person would’ve concluded that deadly force was useable,” said Colella.

Both men were charged.

If Gannon stays away from Hayes, takes a civil discourse class, and continues mental health counseling, the assault and battery charge he faces will be dismissed.

In a letter to the judge, Hayes wrote the incident, “…has ruined many aspects of my life… because someone could not control their anger and act as a responsible member of society.”

Hayes reached a similar deal earlier this month and if he follows all the state’s requirements, his case will also be dropped. A move that Gannon’s attorney disagrees with.

“No one should tackle anyone but no one who tackles someone should be shot,” said Colella.

