NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Accused killer in the Nashua, New Hampshire country club shooting Hunter Nadeau appeared in court via WebEx Monday afternoon after waiving his official arraignment.

The 23-year-old is charged in connection with a shooting rampage inside a prime steakhouse at the Sky Meadow Country Club Saturday night where 150 people were attending a wedding reception.

Eating dinner with his wife and daughter was Robert DeCesare who was shot and killed trying to protect his family.

Tow others were also shot including an employee. Several others were injured running from the terrifying attack.

“I saw the legs of the chair, picked it up, and swung it down on top of him,” said Jeff, the man credited with stopping the attack.

Jeff spoke exclusively with 7NEWS about how he confronted the shooter, smashing a bar chair over Nadeau’s head.

“As hard as I could, as hard as I possibly could,” Jeff said. “Didn’t want him to shoot anybody else.”

Jeff was with his family. They weren’t hurt but law enforcement officials are crediting Jeff with saving lives.

“I love the fact that that’s the case, but I’d do it again,” Jeff said.

Jeff went to court today to see the shooter once again face-to-face. What happened inside the restaurant is unimaginable. The owner of Sky Meadow delivered a message from the widow of the victim, a father of three. His daughter is getting married in just six weeks.

“As devastated and traumatized as we are feeling right now, I know this has to be incredibly hard for everyone at Sky,” the owner said. “What we need to take from this is just what an incredible community we have here.”

Jeff hasn’t slept in 48 hours. His life is altered forever, asking the same question everyone seems to be asking, “why?”

“Why?” Jeff asked. “Why are you doing this? Absolutely senseless, no reason for it. You took a father, a brother, an uncle, brother, a kind soul, for absolutely no reason.”

