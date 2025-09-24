PALMER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two tractor trailers collided and burst into flames, shutting down part of the Mass Pike in Palmer on Tuesday.

Part of the westbound side of the highway was closed while crews worked to put out the flames.

Dash cam video showed the moment of impact.

Tim Judge spoke with 7NEWS 24 hours after the crash. Judge, who works with Dad of Two Roadside Assistance in New Hampshire, along with Michael Gelagotis from Lutzen trucking in Connecticut.

“While everybody was flying around us, we were pulling the guy out of the truck,” Gelagotis said.

Gelagotis and Judge have never met, but both without hesitation jumped into action, pulling over and saving the driver who’s cab went up in flames.

After being told they’re heroes, both men said they’re not and just did the right thing.

“Just a truck driver,” Gelagotis said.

“Not a hero, just a truck driver,” Judge said.

Officials say no one was injured in the crash.

