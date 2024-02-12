Peggy Galvin was driving a rental car on Interstate 75 near Naples, Florida Friday when her daughter saw something unusual – and terrifying – in the rear view window: a plane.

Galvin, visiting Florida from Holliston, was driving the rental Nissan SUV with her sister and daughter when the unpredictable happened. A Bombardier Challenger 600 traveling to the Naples Airport made an unplanned emergency landing on the highway.

“My daughter just happened to look in the rear window and said ‘Mom, brace for impact’,” Peggy Galvin said. “I initially thought I was hit by a truck or something, because the impact was so severe. I didn’t realize it was a plane.”

The plane made contact with two vehicles, including Galvin’s, which suffered serious damage to the rear, before it crashed into a wall and burst into flames.

“It just sent us from side to side on the road,” she said. “It was such a scary, scary thing.”

Galvin and her passengers were unharmed, but the plane’s pilots died in the crash.

According to CNN, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office announced they had “tentatively” identified the victims as pilot Edward Daniel Murphy, 50, of Oakland Park, Florida, and second-in-command Ian Frederick Hofmann, 65, of Pompano Beach, Florida.

An additional crew member and three passengers were transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. The driver of the other vehicle struck by the plane was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“We immediately got out of the car because we didn’t know if the car was going to catch on fire,” Galvin said. “We had no idea what was about to happen.”

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

