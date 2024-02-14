PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - The mother of a teen driver who escaped serious injury in a violent rollover crash on I-95 in Peabody on Tuesday that was caught on camera by a passing ambulance.

The mother says she can’t stand to watch the video, which shows her 17-year-old son’s sedan cross the median and roll over in front of the ambulance, which was transporting a patient to Boston.

“I just want to say that thankfully no one was hurt and the first responders were there to help my son,” she said, adding that both she and her son are shaken up after the incident.

The Atlantic Ambulance crew that saw the crash stopped to render aid until another crew arrived.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)