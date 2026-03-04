BOSTON (WHDH) - Surveillance video obtained by 7NEWS shows the moment a pickup truck swerved, then crashed on the Zakim Bridge in Charlestown last month.

Video from February 5 captured the truck swerving to avoid a broken down car in the center lane, then crashing into the barrier on the right side of the highway which sent it dangling over the edge of the bridge.

The crash happened on I-93 North just above the Orange Line near Bunker Hill Community College.

Debris was scattered across the highway as a result of the crash, causing traffic to be impacted for hours.

The driver was not hurt.

