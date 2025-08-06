MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Home security video shows a man carrying a crow bar and walking through people’s yards in Manchester, New Hampshire.

A family nearby says their home camera shows the man entering their home, where they say he hits an elderly relative with a metal rod and then steals their car.

“He was fully in our backyard,” Kat Shorter said, who saw the suspect. “He had sweat, dirt, drip stains on our fence.”

“When he was pulling out of their driveway he hit my daughter’s car which was parked in front of the house and he took off. They started running after him and calling the police,” said Irina Tundel, who says the suspect hit her daughter’s car.

Family members are seen screaming and running after him in the video.

Officers began investigating as EMTs tended to the injured. A short time later, the family says their car was found crashed near the Queen City Avenue Rail Trail.

Police say a metal pipe was found inside.

“I pick up my phone and hear ‘somebody’s running around the office, somebody’s running around here,’” Garfield Morrison said, who says the suspect ran through his business.

This all happened around the same time “Image First,” a commercial laundry business in the city was broken into. A worker there said the man busted through the business’ door, trying to escape.

“He come to this door, which we keep locked, pushed it, couldn’t get out, he then grabbed a piece of pipe, smashed the window out and was gone,” Morrison said.

Police arrested Zacharie Hart, 29, of Manchester, saying he’s responsible for the incidents.

In his booking photo shows a gash under his eye. Workers at Image First say it’s from breaking through their glass door.

“When he had to break it, he broke a lot to get his whole body out,” Morrison said. “There was a little blood on some of the glass.”

