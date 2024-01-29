LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man is telling 7NEWS about an unusual recent discovery, when he found a door belonging to a small plane that later crashed in nearby Londonderry.

“I heard a thud and then I looked in the back yard and there the door was,” said Rupert Cote, who noted he immediately knew what he was looking at.

“A second earlier it would’ve gone through my neighbor’s house, a second later and it would’ve hit my gas grill,” Cote said.

Officials later confirmed it was the door to the plane that crashed in a wooded area in Londonderry, New Hampshire on Friday — about six miles away.

The pilot, who was the only person on board at the time, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

