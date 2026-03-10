REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A nurse is being hailed a hero after she and her three children jumped into action to help a utility worker who was shocked by a live wire in Revere in February.

Krystina Lee said she was on her way to the airport for vacation with her family and found herself in the right place at the right time. A 25-year-old man was working on power lines in Revere when he was shocked by a live wire. Lee said she witnessed the entire incident.

“We saw the sparks, a lot of fireworks I would say. Then seeing the gentleman hanging from his harness from the power line,” Lee said.

Lee, who has been a nurse for years, said she didn’t hesitate to jump into action and help, even though a fence with barbed wire stood in her way.

“I saw a snow pile and a tree that made an uphill way above the fence. So I climbed up and sort of made my way over. One of the power line workers helped me down as I jumped across,” she said.

As 911 was being called, she said she ran to the man and started looking for burns.

“I opened up his shirt. Someone gave me a knife. I cut off his gear, felt like Rambo for a second,” Lee explained. “When he woke up and regained consciousness, it felt good. It was a good sign.”

She said workers then gave her burn blankets to cover the man and keep him calm.

Lee’s children, who are 11-years-old, 12-years-old, and 15-years-old, were on the other side of the fence and also jumped into help. Lee said they tried to make the area easier for EMTs to get to the victim faster.

“They were shoveling the snow right around the fence, so when the teams arrived with their equipment it would be easier for them to access the property and the other side of the fence. So, I’m very grateful to my kids, too,” she said.

When first responders arrived, Lee said they cut a hole in the fence and took the man to the hospital in stable condition.

Lee said Revere police then gave her and her family a ride to the airport so they could make their flight.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)