TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A patient accused of attacking a nurse at a hospital in Taunton is facing an assault charge and the woman who says she may have suffered permanent damage to her face is sharing her story with 7NEWS.

“It happened so fast, he just jumped on me and punched me in the face,” the nurse at Morton Hospital told 7NEWS, adding that she may have suffered permanent damage in the attack.

The 25-year-old man who allegedly punched her was receiving treatment at the hospital on Wednesday.

“Next thing I know, I couldn’t see anything, there was blood everywhere, and I was just on the floor and there was blood everywhere but I could hear the screams and I know he attacked a few more people,” she said.

Doctors believe the damage was significant that she may deal with permanent scarring.

“I have a laceration to my right eye, I do have a big laceration that needed six stitches,” she said.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association says its alarmed by the attack and say nurses are more likely to be attacked than any other worker in America. They’re calling on elected officials to pass stricter laws to protect health care workers.

“I do specializing in a psych area so I can usually tell when someone is going to become aggressive or assaultive … but this one definitely caught me off guard,” she said. “I went into nursing trying to get patients better, mentally and physically but it’s really hard to do that now that I got assaulted. A lot of things need to change.”

