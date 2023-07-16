PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - It wasn’t a call they get every day but Pembroke firefighters were ready to go when a couple arrived at the station ready to welcome their baby to the world.

The couple said they were on the way to South Shore Hospital when the realized they just weren’t going to make it and turned into the fire station driveway. Surveillance video from the station showed firefighters springing into action.

“We try to be prepared for anything the pulls up to our front door,” said Pembroke Fire Capt. Jordan Hill. “The husband was on the phone and you could tell he was frantic … he said his wife was in labor and the baby was coming soon.”

Hill said firefighters pulled an ambulance in front of the station and assisted with helping the mother inside for delivery. He said they relied on their training and assisted in welcoming the couple’s healthy baby boy.

The ambulance took the mother and the baby to the hospital, where both are doing well.

Hill said the firefighters involving were just doing their jobs and the mother was the real hero.

“We assisted but she did all the hard work and we were just there to help out and make sure they made it off to the hospital safely,” he said

