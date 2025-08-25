MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Dramatic moments were caught on camera at the Green Harbor Town Pier in Marshfield Sunday morning.

Police say the teenaged driver dropped off bait and lost control of his pick up truck before it plunged 15 feet into the water below. The truck just missed his dad’s boat.

“The captain was on the boat and was not near the stern,” said a police officer. “Was he relatively close to it? Probably, you can’t really see it on the video. However, he was not injured at all.”

The teen somehow managed to shimmy his way out of the wreckage, through the back window, and then swim to safety before he was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

“He was able to self rescue, miraculously,” a police officer said.

Police say the incident was an accident, and somehow, between the pick up truck and the boat, a tragedy was averted.

“Luckily the father was not where the truck landed, so, neither of them got hurt too badly.”

