LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Leominster woman was rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon after she suffered serious injuries when she was attacked by her dog, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported dog bite at a home on Main Street around 2 p.m. found a woman receiving medical treatment from responding firefighters, according to the Leominster Police Department.

After an investigation, police determined the woman was attacked by the family’s 5-year-old pit bull named Chunk, who caused severe injuries to her arms and a hand. Her husband was able to free his wife from the pit bull, which had latched onto one of her arms.

Multiple police officers had to use catch poles to get the dog into an animal control van to be transported to a local veterinarian.

