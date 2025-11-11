BOSTON (WHDH) - New video of former Celtics star Paul Pierce from Los Angeles Police shows him the night he was arrested for drunk driving a month ago.

Pierce, a few days before his 48th birthday, performed a series of field sobriety tests. He was also asked to walk in a straight line.

On October 7, officers with the California Highway Patrol spotted Pierce’s Rang Rover stopped on the 101 Freeway just before 11:30 p.m.

It was just south of a multi-vehicle crash that had closed down the road earlier that night.

Officers asked Pierce to get out of the car, and an officer moved it off the highway to a safer location.

Earlier in the night, Pierce posted a photo online showing backed up traffic saying, “I took this picture that night because I never been in stand still traffic for this long. I’m old, I’m tired and I fell asleep.”

The NBA Hall of Famer showed the officer that picture as they discussed the timing of his evening, which he said involved dinner at a restaurant, drinks, then a ride home.

Police say Pierce was asleep in his car an hour after all lanes were reopened following the crash. They say he showed signs of intoxication.

He agreed to take several breathalyzer tests.

Pierce played 10 seasons for the Celtics and won a title in 2008.

Pierce, also known as “The Truth,” played his last career game with the Los Angeles Clippers at TD Garden in 2017.

When Pierce told officers he was an athlete, they didn’t seem to know who he was at first.

“You play basketball?” officers asked.

“Yeah, I used to play,” Pierce responded.

“Where?”

“Boston,” Pierce said.

“Boston College?” officers asked.

“No, Boston Celtics. I used to play professional basketball,” Pierce said.

“Paul Pierce? Oh my God,” officers responded.

Pierce is facing two misdemeanor drunk driving charges. He is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday.

