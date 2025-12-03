BOSTON (WHDH) - A troubling theft occured in private offices inside Boston City Hall Monday, according to Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn.

According to an email from property management to City Hall employees obtained by 7NEWS, an unauthorized member of the public entered several office suites and stole personal belongings from employees.

“It is concerning to have this major security breach here in the city, the city’s main building,” Flynn said.

7NEWS obtained police reports that state one of the three victims reported her wallet was stolen from inside her bag under her desk. She also reported that, “…two of her coworkers observed an unknown male in the area who was wearing a brown beanie, dark jacket, sweatpants, and a blue face mask.”

Another victim said she started getting alerts that someone matching that description was suddenly charging up hundreds of dollars of purchases at nearby stores on her credit card.

Though the thief may have only taken personal belongings, Flynn worries they had access to more sensitive city government files.

“I do know that the person that went into offices did so almost without anyone asking why he was there. And he almost had a free reign of the city hall for a period of time,” Flynn said. “I think we do have to tighten up security here, we have to know who’s coming into the building for what purposes. We can’t just have people roaming around the building going from office to office.”

While an investigation continues, property management is warning staffers to be diligent and protect their personal belongings. Officials also warn everyone to question any unfamiliar people in office suites and to alert security of any suspicious behavior.

Boston police said they are working on potentially releasing photos of the suspect to the public to help identify them.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)