FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man they say pulled a knife on a cashier and attempted to rob a grocery store in Framingham Wednesday.

Police released a photo of the suspect Thursday. They said the hat he is wearing under his hood was found in a dumpster.

The man went into Dubom Supermarket on Worcester Road and pulled a knife from a bag at checkout, pointing it at a cashier around 8:45 a.m., according to police. Surveillance video from the store shows the man grab the cashier’s arm.

“He shopped before just to make it seem like he was shopping and he went up to the cashier, put a knife towards her,” said Izadora Da Silva, an employee at Dubom Supermarket.

Da Silva said once she saw the knife, she called for help in a panic.

“You just freak out because you’re like, ‘what am I going to do right now?'” Da Silva said.

The cashier was able to get away and police said the man took off without getting any money.

“He had a hood a hat, everything covering his face so we didn’t even see him,” said Da Silva. “Its a family place, you always see families with their kids, boyfriends and girlfriends, married people. It’s not a place you would come to rob at all. How are you even going to rob a grocery store?”

