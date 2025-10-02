FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man they say pulled a knife on a cashier and attempted to rob a grocery store in Framingham Wednesday.

Police said the man went into Dubom Supermarket on Worcester Road Wednesday morning and pulled a knife from a bag at checkout.

Surveillance video from the store shows the man grab the cashier’s arm.

The cashier was able to get away and police said the man took off without getting any money.

