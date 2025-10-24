WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a masked man who was caught on camera going door to door in a Worcester neighborhood, forcing his way into several homes, and stealing cash and other valuables this month, according to Worcester police.

Police said the man broke into multiple homes in the Tatnuck Square area, stealing money and other items, on October 7, 9, and 19. They said all of the break-ins occurred between 3 and 5 a.m.

Police described the man as most likely a white male with a thin build, wearing dark color ribbed face mask, glasses or goggles on his forehead, a hooded sweatshirt, sweat pants, and dark color slides for footwear. They also said he rode a pedal bicycle.

“He was here to rob me, and that’s, you know, it’s terrifying,” said one resident. “Somehow he got around the back of the house and cut the screen and cut in through the kitchen window.”

Video from each of the homes he’s hit show the man coming up to the front door, ringing the doorbell or knocking, then running away. When there’s no answer at the door, he walks around the back and forces his way into the home, stealing items before taking off on a bicycle.

One woman said the man made his way through her house and into her bedroom before he ran off with hundreds of dollars.

“We woke up because he came up the stairs and set off a sensored light in the house,” the woman explained.

Two days later, another woman in the neighborhood said the same man came to her house down the street, but he never made it inside.

“I saw it the next morning and it was scary to see something like that,” the woman said.

A week later, the man broke into another home — throwing a rock through the window and stealing money.

Neighbors said they feel violated in their own homes.

“He’s making us lose sleep at night cause you know everybody in this neighborhood’s worried,” one resident said.

Residents said they hope police can find the person responsible before he makes it to any more houses.

“I think they will catch him it’ll just be a matter of time,” said a resident.

If you have any information, Worcester police are asking you to contact them:



The Detective Bureau can be reached at: 508-799-8651.



Police said you can also message their anonymous Text-A-Tip by sending a text to: 274637 and writing: TIPWPD and add your message.



You can also reach them through their Anonymous Web Based message on their website: www.worcesterma.gov/police.

