REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brazilian woman with family ties to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt will be released from ICE custody while she fights potential deportation, an immigration judge ruled Monday.

Bruna Ferreira, 33, a longtime Massachusetts resident, was previously engaged to Leavitt’s brother, Michael. She was driving to pick up their 11-year-old son in New Hampshire when she was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Revere, Massachusetts, on Nov. 12.

7NEWS was able to speak with Ferreira’s mother after she was released.

“I just talked to her last night, and I’m happy she’s happy,” Ferreira’s mother said. “Everybody’s happy she’s going home.”

“She’s feeling much better now, Ferreira’s mother said. “She was devastated, but now she’s much better, yes.”

When asked how she personally felt during this time period, Ferreira’s mother said she felt sick herself.

“I had been sick, [high] blood pressure and everything, I [was] going crazy,” Ferreira’s mother said. “But now, everything is okay.”

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)