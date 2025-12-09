REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brazilian woman with family ties to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt will be released from ICE custody while she fights potential deportation, an immigration judge ruled Monday.

Bruna Ferreira, 33, a longtime Massachusetts resident, was previously engaged to Leavitt’s brother, Michael.

She was driving to pick up their 11-year-old son in New Hampshire when she was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Revere, Massachusetts, on Nov. 12. TMZ obtained video of the arrest.

7NEWS was able to speak with Ferreira’s mother after she was released.

“I just talked to her last night, and I’m happy she’s happy,” said Ferreira’s mother Selma Valeriano. “Everybody’s happy she’s going home.”

“She’s feeling much better now,” said Valeriano. “She was devastated, but now she’s much better, yes.”

When asked how she personally felt during this time period, Valeriano said she felt sick herself.

“I had been sick, [high] blood pressure and everything, I [was] going crazy,” she said. “But now, everything is okay.”

Ferreira came to the United States from Brazil as a child. She was a dreamer with DACA status during the Obama Administration, but lost it during the first Trump Administration.

Homeland Security describes her as a criminal illegal alien, even though her lawyers say she was no criminal record.

Ferreira told 7NEWS that she is currently in New York on her way home, and posted on social media thanking her supporters and promising to reach out as soon as she lands.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)