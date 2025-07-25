ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Less than a year ago, Brian Coakley was promoted to the role of deputy police chief in Rockland. Now, 7News has learned Coakley is off the job – and the town has launched an investigation his behavior.

The investigation stems from a cruiser crash that happened in Rockland, after which, on July 7, Coakley was placed on paid administrative leave.

The Clifford & Kenny law firm, which serves as counsel for the town, is looking into whether there was any misconduct surrounding the damage to the town-owned police car.

The town’s attorneys released a statement saying:

“The Town of Rockland is firmly committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability for its employees, particularly law enforcement personnel.”

Coakley did not respond to phone calls and knocks on the door of him home.

As Rockland police can not investigate one of their own, state police from the Plymouth County district attorney’s office would investigate if there was any criminal wrongdoing connected to this incident.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)