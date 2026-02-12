BOSTON (WHDH) - The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a brawl involving several correction officers broke out at Suffolk County House of Correction in Boston Saturday.

The video, timestamped just before 7:30 a.m., appears to show three female officers standing at an elevator. One woman knocks a cup of coffee out of another’s hand, and the two begin fighting. A third officer also tumbles to the ground where the fight continues on the elevator floor, then tries to pull the two apart.

The video continues to show the elevator door open to a fourth officer, who also tries to break up the brawl. Two male officers then rush in and manage to drag the women apart.

7NEWS sources say officials are looking into whether jail policies were violated.

In a statement, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department said no inmates or detainees were present at the time and, “…The Department will take the appropriate disciplinary action warranted by the results of the investigation.”

7NEWS reached out to the union that represents the correction officers, but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

