BOSTON (WHDH) - Matt Damon and Casey Affleck have been drawing crowds as they continue to film scenes for their upcoming movie “The Instigators” at locations across Boston.

One of the biggest draws was Bova’s Bakery in the North End, where owner Ralph Bova’s 24/7 bakery had to close his doors to business for several days for the first time in decades. The business has since reopened to customers.

Now that filming is wrapped, Ralph Bova is giving 7NEWS a little insight into the scenes filmed in his bakery.

He says Damon and Affleck’s characters are working as cooks in the bakery and an officer comes in to ask them questions about a bank robbery.

Bova said he had to send a worker to help the film crew work the cash register.

“We made everything fresh from scratch,” Bova said of the delicious treats that are back on shelves. “So everything you see here was made yesterday — that was intense.”

