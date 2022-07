BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The son of Mass. State Police Col. Christopher Mason was arraigned improper storage of a firearm charges in Barnstable District Court.

Investigators said that in February, police found Reid Mason slumped over the steering wheel of his car in Hyannis with five guns and ammo inside. Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)