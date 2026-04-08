SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Southbridge woman was arraigned Wednesday after she was caught on camera trying to run down a teenager in a parking lot in the town, police said.

On Tuesday, Southbridge police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a large fight involving juveniles in the area of the Community Center on Morris Street. When officers arrived, they determined that an altercation had occurred between two juveniles.

During the initial investigation, police said a woman, later identified as Samantha Angers, 39, of Southbridge, took one of the juveniles into her vehicle and left the area. Witnesses told police she also tried to locate a second child who was involved in the fight.

A short time later, officers said they saw a juvenile matching the description of the second child witnesses described to police running on Chestnut Street. They said the child appeared distressed and in fear. Moments later, Angers was seen driving at a high rate of speed, running a stop sign, and driving erratically.

Officers said they saw Angers drive into a nearby parking lot, where she continued to “drive aggressively toward the juvenile.” She then came close to them multiple times as they ran to avoid being hit.

Police said they activated their emergency lights and verbally asked her to stop, but Angers did not initially comply. She eventually stopped the vehicle and was arrested.

No injuries were reported, but police said the juvenile targeted by the vehicle Angers was driving said she believed Angers was “trying to kill her.”

Angers has since been charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment of a child, assault with a dangerous weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a child, and assault to kill.

Angers was released after she posted $5,000 bail, and was ordered to wear a GPS tracking device. She is due back in court at the end of the month.





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