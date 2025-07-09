BOSTON (WHDH) - State police dash camera video shows the emergency response at Logan Airport back in June, when a JetBlue plane skidded off the runway after landing.

The flight came from Chicago and upon landing, the plane ended up in the grass.

A ground stop was issued immediately after the incident.

Crews had to help one passenger off the plane, but no one was hurt.

