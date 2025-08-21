LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators are searching for a man who led police on a wild chase through several towns and hurt a state trooper by crashing into his cruiser Wednesday afternoon.

State police say the chase began in Lawrence when a car fled a traffic stop around 3:30 p.m.

A trooper spotted the car shortly after on Route 495, where officials say it began driving erratically in an attempt to evade police. Troopers say the driver hit multiple cars before heading toward Lowell.

State police say when they found the car in Lowell, the driver accelerated in reverse and crashed into the front of a cruiser before jumping out of the vehicle and running off.

Troopers focused their search on Lincoln Street, where residents say the driver cut through several yards.

One woman tells 7NEWS her father saw the man run from their neighbors yard and past their house.

“I just heard a lot of helicopters, I heard a big bang, I heard some type of accident and I heard two men arguing, maybe more men,” the woman explained.

Police have not made any arrests.

The trooper inside the cruiser sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)