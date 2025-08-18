BOSTON (WHDH) - 7NEWS obtained surveillance video showing a plane going off the runway and into the grass at Logan Airport.

On June 12, around 11:55 a.m., JetBlue Airways Flight 312 skidded into the grass while turning off the runway after landing, according to a statement from the FAA. A ground stop was immediately issued for all flights departing from the airport.

No one was hurt in the incident. The plane was moved off the grass hours later.

