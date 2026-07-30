HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a road rage confrontation with shots fired outside the Hingham Library.

Stephen License, 60, pulled into the parking lot, followed by a pickup truck. License told police he fired shots to protect his wife from a man who had followed them because she dropped a tissue from their car.

License appeared in court Thursday facing assault charges.

Surveillance video from inside the library showed the car driven by License’s wife coming nose to nose with the truck before she and the other driver got out and appeared to argue.

License was in the passenger seat watching the confrontation play out.

In video from a nearby home, gunshots can be heard in the background.

The truck driver rushed into his car and took off, while License and his wife remained on the scene.

In court, the judge said he would allow License to be released on bail if he agreed to home confinement and wear a GPS bracelet.

License also agreed not to make any contact with the man who ran away from his gunshots last week.

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