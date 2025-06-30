DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Surveillance video captured the moment a 56-year-old man careened off the road in Dracut, jumped a guard rail, and ended up slamming into a home.

“[It’s a] miracle that nobody was killed,” said neighbor Stephanie Miles. “Very lucky that the guardrail was there and my neighbor always parks her car in front of the house.”

Dracut police say the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Tyngsboro Road.

Photos from that night show the path of destruction left behind.

“He must have been going very fast, in my opinion, and just from what I heard,” said Miles.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His Chevy Corvette was lifted onto a tow truck and hauled away.

People who live in the area say this isn’t the first wild wreck in this neighborhood, and they’re afraid it won’t be the last.

“Slow down, slow down,” said Miles. “People live here.”

