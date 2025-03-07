LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Surveillance video shows a car careening down a street in Lynn, eventually crashing into a home.

Just behind it, another car turned over in the road with the driver able to self-extricate. Police say the incident took place just before 1 a.m. on Friday.

Neighbors say they woke up to a loud crash and the street was shut down for hours.

Police say both drivers suffered minor injuries, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

