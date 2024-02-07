BOSTON (WHDH) - Shocking surveillance video shared with 7NEWS shows the moment a driver careened through a gas pump in Roslindale on Tuesday, causing a gas pump to explode.

“All of a sudden, I look up, I hear boom!” recalled Arthur Mantas, whose family owns the gas station. He said he raced over with a fire extinguisher to put out the flames but worried there might be another explosion.

“I was like, any second now there could be another explosion,” he recalled.

The crash and fire caused the stations’ fire suppression system to go off.

Mantas said the pressure of the system knocked him to his knees.

The driver could be seen getting out of her car and walking to safety before being taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed in connection with the crash.

