WEST NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - New surveillance video shows the moment a fire broke out a West Newbury school in January.

The large flames can be seen inside the auditorium at Pentucket Regional Middle-High School back on Jan. 25. Investigators say the fire started in a trash barrel that was used to dispose of sawdust.

Members of the school’s robotics team helped put out the fire, officials said. Students called 911 and used fire extinguishers to try and smother the flames.

The West Newbury Fire Department says the students were able to limit the amount of damage, but classes were canceled for a few days for cleanup. No one was injured.

